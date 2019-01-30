News
Water Main Break Causes Deep Freeze On Tulsa Roadway
TULSA, Oklahoma - A water main break has flooded a road in east Tulsa. The City of Tulsa said the break is to a 12-inch line at 13900 East Admiral Place. That's on East Admiral just west of South 145th East Avenue.
The City has a sand truck and plow out to deal with the problem. Wednesday morning's bitter cold temperatures have caused ice to form on the road as water bubbles up from the middle of the street.
We'll keep you update on efforts to fix the break and repair the roadway.