News
Man Dies In House Fire Near Salina
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 10:17 AM CST
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - An older man was killed in an overnight fire near Salina Wednesday morning, according to Mayes County first responders. Authorities believe they know who the victim is but are waiting to confirm his identity through the State Fire Marshal.
The call came in just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 52000 block of North 442.8 Road.
News On 6 is working to learn more about the deadly fire and will update this story.