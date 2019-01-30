Tulsa Mayfest Gets New Address In 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - Big changes are coming to Tulsa International Mayfest this year. Executive Director Heather Pingry made the announcements in a news conference Wednesday morning, January 30.
The festival will move from downtown to the newly renamed Tulsa Arts District - formerly known as the Brady Arts District.
In addition to the new location, the festival will be one day shorter. Mayfest will go from four to three days in 2019 - May 17 through 19.
The final announcement was accompanied by some fist pumping on Pingry's part. Festival-goers will no longer have to purchase coupons to buy food and drink at the popular spring arts festival. Mayfest will take cash and cards this year.
No word on any guarantees of clear skies and light breezes.