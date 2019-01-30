News
Report: Mike Stoops To Join Alabama Staff As Analyst
Former OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will join the Alabama football staff as a defensive analyst, according to a report by the USA Today.
Stoops is the younger brother of former OU head coach Bob Stoops. He worked for OU from 1999-2003 and 2012-2018.
Mike Stoops and the OU football program parted ways after OU lost to Texas in the 2018 season.
According to the USA Today report, Stoops is finalizing a deal to work as part of Nick Saban's support staff as a an analyst or a consultant.
