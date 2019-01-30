News
Oklahoma Native Demonstrates How Cold It Is In Ohio
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 11:31 AM CST
Updated:
AMHERST, Ohio -
An Oklahoma native used a bucket of water to demonstrate how cold it is in Ohio Wednesday.
Jake Zuniga is a native of Sand Springs. He's living in Amherst, Ohio right now, which is experiencing dangerously cold weather thanks to the polar vortex.
"My wife’s family is from here," he said. He met her while he was in the Coast Guard and said he's living up there now thanks to the opportunity to go back to college.
He says it was -5 with a windchill of -32 when he recorded the video. When Jake tossed the water into the sky, it froze instantly.