JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks police need help identifying a person of interest in recent burglaries.

Police say a business and home were burglarized early Monday morning. They say a man and a pit bull type dog took items from the business.

Police say eyewitnesses and surveillance video indicate that the same vehicle was used in both burglaries, a 1990’s style Chevrolet 2500 or 3500 Series utility vehicle.

Photo of similar style truck used in burglary.
Photo of similar style truck used in burglary.

If you have information which may be useful contact Detective Bowdle at (918)556-7433 or (918)299-6311.

The Jenks Police asks that you never approach or contact individuals matching the descriptions given and understand these are only persons of interest.

 

 