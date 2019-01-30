News
Jenks Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Person Of Interest
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks police need help identifying a person of interest in recent burglaries.
Police say a business and home were burglarized early Monday morning. They say a man and a pit bull type dog took items from the business.
Police say eyewitnesses and surveillance video indicate that the same vehicle was used in both burglaries, a 1990’s style Chevrolet 2500 or 3500 Series utility vehicle.
If you have information which may be useful contact Detective Bowdle at (918)556-7433 or (918)299-6311.
The Jenks Police asks that you never approach or contact individuals matching the descriptions given and understand these are only persons of interest.