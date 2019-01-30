Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing From Kia Dealership
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have a woman in custody who is accused of breaking into a car dealership and driving away in a brand new car Tuesday night.
Officers took her into custody Wednesday afternoon at the Charleston Heights Apartment, 5555 East 47th Place. News On 6 reporter Amy Slanchik was on scene and shot video the arrest.
Police say she broke into the Midtown Kia dealership near 51st and Yale, taking a bunch of keys. She used the keyless entry remotes to get into vehicles on the lot, according to investigators.
Witnesses at a nearby Applebee's saw it happening and called police.
"Multiple people calling in say they were walking around the lot looking in vehicles.. what was actually occurring was a theft of the vehicles that were on the lot," said Sergeant Joe Gamboa, TPD.
Officers said she drove one car over a barrier and rammed a fence several times. She then drove off in a different car, an all black 2019 Kia K-900.
Police don't think the woman acted alone. If you can help them with this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.