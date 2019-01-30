TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have surrounded a house in the 3000 block of West Admiral in Tulsa and are waiting for a search warrant to be signed. Officers recovered a stolen vehicle at the house.

TPD said there is a barricaded subject in the home. 

Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the home as police surrounded it.  Six officers and K-9 teams are outside the residence.

