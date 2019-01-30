News
Tulsa Police: Suspect Has Barricaded Himself Inside House
Wednesday, January 30th 2019, 3:53 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have surrounded a house in the 3000 block of West Admiral in Tulsa and are waiting for a search warrant to be signed. Officers recovered a stolen vehicle at the house.
TPD said there is a barricaded subject in the home.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the home as police surrounded it. Six officers and K-9 teams are outside the residence.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.