Crime
More Women Come Forward After Indecent Exposure Arrest In Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Several women now say they too, were victims of a man exposing himself to them in traffic.
Rogers County deputies arrested Tyrel Welch after 4 women reported he followed them, then pulled up next to their vehicle, and lifted his hips up to show he was naked.
Related Story: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested For Exposing Himself In Rogers County
One of those women got Welch's tag number, which helped lead to the arrest. Now, women from Owasso, Collinsville, and Tulsa say they were also victims but never reported it at the time.
Police urge anyone who had this happen to them to immediately file a report.