Residents Share Ideas To Improve Tulsa's Crutchfield Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa will hear from the public Wednesday night regarding its thoughts on what to do with a neighborhood just north of Downtown.
One year ago, in February 2018 the city kicked off a project to decide how to redevelop the area known as the Crutchfield neighborhood.
All property owners within the boundaries were notified that the planning process would begin and since then the city has been coming up with a neighborhood plan aligned with the needs, aspirations, and concerns of the Crutchfield community.
Many of the needs they heard were for more lighting, safety, industrial uses, and residential improvements through the area surrounded by North Utica, I-244 and North Lansing Avenue.
"It is one of the closest remaining residential areas that are in need of redevelopment close to the IDL (Inner Dispersal Loop),” said Jot Hartley of the Tulsa Development Authority General Council.
Other neighborhoods going through sector plan studies include the Pearl District and Crosby heights.