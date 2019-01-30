QuickTrip Addresses Working Relationship With Law Enforcement
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Officers were able to safely get a suspect into custody after a nearly three-hour-long standoff on Tuesday.
However, before they did, they had to make sure everyone inside Quick Trip was out of harm's way.
QuikTrip says they frequently work with law enforcement agencies during these type of situations because the safety of customers and employees is the number one priority.
"We're doing everything we can to keep ourselves safe, our suspect safe, the community safe," said TPD Captain Mike Eckert,
Tulsa Police tried to pull Carmel Taylor over for speeding when he took off leading to a chase which ended with a standoff in a QuikTrip parking lot.
"We waited several hours giving him every opportunity to surrender but there comes a point when everything else going on in the city of Tulsa can't come to a complete stand still," said Capt. Eckert.
Captain Eckert says one of the first things they did when they got to QuikTrip was made sure everyone was out of harm's way.
"They will gather employees that we have and the customers and they will put them in a safe location until the situation is okay, said QT Spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh.
Thornbrugh says they work to keep customers updated while also monitoring their security cameras.
"Not only is law enforcement doing their job, they use us to see if we see anything as well," said Thornbrugh.
Thornbrugh says Quik Trip Properties sees more than a million customers a day, so they aren't immune to crime. But he says it usually starts somewhere else then ends on their property.
"I can't tell you how many people have been beaten up, have been shot, have been stabbed, whatever, not on our property but they come to us for help," said Thornbrugh.
Thornbrugh says it's flattering that people choose to come to Quik Trip when they need help because their employees are ready to handle whatever comes their way.
"We're located in a lot of great places, stores well lit, we're open 24 hours a day and our people know what to do," said Thornbrugh.