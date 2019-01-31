Thieves Target Cars In Tulsa Hotel Parking Lot
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in custody after Tulsa Police say they broke into vehicles in a hotel parking lot near 41st and Garnett.
Police say five people broke into four vehicles at the Wyndham Hotel. A security officer saw them and called police.
Officers say the five suspects ran in different directions as soon as they saw the police department's helicopter above the hotel.
A security officer chased down one of the suspects and pepper sprayed him before police arrested him in the Applebee's parking lot nearby.
Police identify him as Devin Duckett.
Police say a K-9 officer tracked down the teenage suspect as he was running through the Huntington Hollow Apartments. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for that dog bite.
Police also recovered some stolen items from those vehicles.
Jail records show Duckett was booked into jail on burglary complaints.