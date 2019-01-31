Giant Ukrainian Cargo Jet Prepares To Depart Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The giant Ukrainian cargo jet that arrived at Tulsa International Airport earlier in the week is about to depart.
The Antonov AN-124 landed at TIA Tuesday morning. In the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, January 31, 2019, a crew began loading cargo onto to the jet.
Video from the Osage SkyCam network camera at Fine Airport Parking showed a crane arrive early Thursday. A crew then used the crane to lift cargo off semi trailers and load it into the jet.
The jet's nose folds up to give access to its cargo bay. The jet's front landing gear can also be folded back, allowing the jet to kneel down to make the operation easier.
Sources tell News On 6 the jet will be flying aircraft wings to Israel.
Watch time lapse video of the aircraft being loaded below: