Man Arrested After Tulsa Standoff No Stranger To Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are no strangers to the man arrested after a standoff in west Tulsa Wednesday.
They arrested Gregory Graham, 31, after finding a stolen car near Admiral and 33rd West Avenue on January 30, 2019.
Tulsa Police waited several hours for a warrant after finding a Chevy Tahoe they say was stolen out of Edmond. Once they got the warrant, they took Graham into custody.
Police had arrested Graham on January 10, 2019, after he led officers on a chase and crashed into a home.
Related Story: Driver Arrested After Hitting Tulsa Home, Ending Police Chase
Part of the chase was caught on a doorbell surveillance camera. The pursuit ended a short time later when the Ford pickup Graham was driving hit a home's garage.
In Wednesday's incident, police booked him into jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.