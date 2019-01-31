News
Injury Wreck Causing Big Backup On Highway 62 Near Fort Gibson
Thursday, January 31st 2019, 5:14 PM CST
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Medical helicopters responded to a wreck on Highway 62 near Fort Gibson Thursday evening. News On 6 Storm Tracker J.D. McManus said the wreck took place around 4:45 p.m.
The wreck was in the eastbound lanes, but traffic was shutdown in both directions.
A witness said a young man in a black pickup was westbound when he suddenly went across the center media and hit a white utilities truck head on.
McManus said two Lifeflight helicopters landed at the scene. Ambulances and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers also responded.
We'll update this story as more information is confirmed.