News
Tulsa Police: Shooting Victim Refuses To Cooperate
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Travelodge located off Interstate 44 near 11th Street. The man was shot in the leg, according to Sergeant Chris Moudy.
Moudy said people heard the shots and saw someone limping away. When officers arrived, they followed a blood trail and found checks they believe the victim discarded as he ran off, according to police.
They then found the victim who appeared to be headed to a nearby convenience store.
"He was completely uncooperative. He knows who shot him, but he won't say," Moudy said.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wound. Police will investigate the items they discovered to see if they were stolen.