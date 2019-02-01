Emergency Crews Work To Repair Broken Gas Main In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Drivers and neighbors near 21st and Memorial are still feeling the impact of yesterday's gas leak explosion that caused thousands of outages and evacuations.
Traffic is blocked off in both directions south of the intersection Friday morning.
Tulsa Police say southbound traffic on Memorial near 21st will stay blocked for several days as crews start making repairs.
We saw several vehicles in the area this morning that are covered with dirt and debris from the explosion.
Fifty workers from Oklahoma Natural Gas were here assessing the damage. Oklahoma Natural Gas says its customers who live within three miles of the site are still without service right now.
Saint Pius announced last night that there would be no school today due to the gas leak and the power outages that came with it.
PSO says all power has been restored in the area.
At one point, there were 2,000 customers without power.
Families and homeowners were displaced for a few hours but they were eventually allowed back into their homes.