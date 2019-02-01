Man Arrested After Fight Over Gun At Tulsa Motel
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail an incident at the "Extended Stay Hotel" located near 41st and Memorial Thursday night.
Police say the suspect, Gabriel Edmonds, was staying at the hotel with his wife when another woman who they refer to as his girlfriend showed up.
Police say the girlfriend left and Edmonds took off after her. They tell us Edmonds grabbed a tire iron from his pickup truck on his way back to the hotel and then broke the windows of a random room near his.
The man staying in that room grabbed a gun and police say he pulled the trigger as Edmonds fought him for the weapon, but it didn't go off.
Police say Edmonds took the gun and went back to his wife who was now hiding in the parking lot. She told police her husband pointed the pistol at her and then went back inside their room.
Police searched the room and found the gun when they got there.
They arrested Edmonds on complaints of 1st degree burglary and pointing a deadly weapon.