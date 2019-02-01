News
Collinsville Man Arrested In 2016 Fatal Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers have arrested a Collinsville man for first-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash that happened almost three years ago.
Troopers say Demario Lucas was driving when his vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a utility pole in March of 2016.
According to the OHP report on the crash, it happened on 340 Road east of Talala. His passenger was Robert Mason, 35, of Claremore. Troopers said Mason was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV.