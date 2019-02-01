Crime
Tulsa Woman Carjacked, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people were arrested Friday after Tulsa police say a woman was carjacked near North Hartford and East 46th St. North.
Police say Mark Forman and Crystal Caviness were arrested after they were found in the same driveway as the victim's car and had some of her property on them.
Police say the victim was in her car when Forman put what she assumed was a gun to her head and made her get out. Police say Forman and two others helped steal the car.
Police are still looking for the third suspect involved.