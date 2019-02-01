News
Special Badges Added To Route 66 In Tulsa
Friday, February 1st 2019, 1:45 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Route 66 Commission is adding badges to parts of the famous road in the Tulsa area.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD recorded video of a couple of them this week.
Tulsa's Route 66 Commission started the new project this week.
The commission says the shields are currently being added to the east and west sides of town.
The goal is to install the indicators on the entire stretch of the "Mother Road" through Tulsa to help drivers follow the historic route.
The road draws visitors from all over the world so the commission wants to make sure they have no trouble following its exact path.