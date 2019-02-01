News
Oklahoma Fugitive On The Run Since 2010
Friday, February 1st 2019, 3:04 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department Of Corrections is still looking for a man who they say has been a fugitive for almost 9 years.
They say parolee James Dick has been a fugitive since October of 2010 when he stopped checking in with his probation and parole officer out of the Central District in Oklahoma City.
They say Dick was serving time for felony drug possession and manufacturing controlled dangerous substance convictions out of Oklahoma County.
Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.