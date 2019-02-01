Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man pleaded guilty in federal court to taking pictures off social media of kids he knows and editing them to look like they were having sex with him or involved in other sex acts.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Jerry Berry also distributed nearly 500 graphic images and videos of children being sexually abused. Berry, 35, admitted producing and distributing child pornography in 2017 and 2018.
Tulsa's Cyber Crimes detectives and agents from Homeland Security Investigations discovered Berry’s activities during an undercover investigation.
Berry is a former private school teacher in Oklahoma City.
“These days, parents must be ever vigilant because predators like Mr. Berry are lurking about on the internet. The facts of this case are a stark reminder that parents should check their privacy settings on social media and be aware when posting photos of their children," Shores said.
Berry is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7. He faces a sentence of 5 to 20 years in federal prison.