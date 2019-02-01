Activists: Plan Would Reduce Oklahoma Prison Population By 2,500
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Activists for Criminal Justice Reform say they have a plan to reduce the state's overcrowded prison population.
Right now, Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the nation. Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform says their plan would reduce the prison population by 2,500 non-violent offenders.
Their proposal includes making State Question 780 retroactive so people in prison for nonviolent crimes could face shorter sentences.
The group also wants to re-define the "Possession with Intent To Distribute" charge so drug users aren't sentenced as drug dealers.
They also want to end Pretrial Detention for misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.
"We don't think that debtors' prison is ok or that it's constitutional in any form so the fact that people are sitting in jail simply because they can't afford to pay their bond is not ok and that leads to increased incarceration rates," said Kris Steele with Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.
"These are not simple issues. It is far easier to be against something, to stand up and to stop all of the loose talk that talks about why we can't do it. All the falsehoods. All the things that prevent us from grabbing hold of this issue and really making it a reality," said State Senator George Young.
Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform says if their agenda is implemented, they will eliminate the projected 14 percent growth of the prison population over the next decade and reduce it by another five percent.