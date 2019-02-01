Crime Stoppers Tip Leads To Arrest Of Tulsa Arson Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa fire says a Crime Stoppers tip line led to the person responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced 60 people two weeks ago.
Roosevelt Tolon is behind bars at the Tulsa County Jail facing arson charges for a fire investigators say he admitted to setting. Tulsa fire says 60 people are still displaced from the fire that happened at the Leisure Manor Apartments near 15th and Memorial on January 16th.
Investigators say Tolon confessed to his girlfriend that he set a pile of clothes on fire. Investigators released a photo of Tolon earlier this week saying they were looking for him and an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest.
“You not only put the public at risk, you also put responding firefighters at risk so we are very thankful we have a program like Crime Stoppers and very thankful that the Tulsa Police Department came and backed us up in this and made it possible to make that arrest,” said Andy Little with TFD.