ONG Gives Update On Response To Tulsa Gas Line Explosion, Outages
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Natural Gas said they are making progress on restoring service to customers affected by Thursday's gas line explosion at 21st and Memorial. Spokesperson Cherokee Ballard said there are 185 customers without natural gas as of 5 p.m. Friday evening.
Service technicians will continue working Friday night and over the weekend to get those customers back online.
"That's a dramatic decrease from what we told you earlier about 1,000 - and our service technicians are out there working to repair service to these homes and mainly businesses," she said.
The company brought in additional resources from around the state to help with the Tulsa response.
Ballard said they continue to investigate the cause of the explosion. She expects to have the next update around 9 p.m.
Justin Shrair will have the latest developments in tonight's newscasts.