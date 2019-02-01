New Program At Rogers State University Attracts Unconventional Athletes
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - A lot of people love to play video games and now, all those hours behind a game console can land you a college scholarship.
For collegiate gamer Amanda Forsyth, gaming is practically in her genetic makeup.
"My mom was gaming when she was pregnant with us," she said.
Forsyth said she was taking a break from school when she heard Rogers State University was creating an Esports program.
"The Esports program was something that motivated me to come back," she said.
Forsyth understands not everyone respects the sport.
"This isn't something a lot of people take seriously yet," Forsyth said.
But for Forsyth and her teammates, it's a sport just like anything else.
"It's not physically, obviously, the same," she said. "But it's definitely a sport because we have to work together to get things done. If you don't work together, you aren't gonna do well."
RSU spent $50,000 renovating an old lecture hall into a home base for their Esports athletes, and although scholarships aren't available yet, that's the goal.
"We think that could really be a great advantage to recruit and attract competitive gamers and form more varsity teams," Vice President of Student Affairs Brent Marsh said.
Recruiters Nathanial Wawrzynaik and Skyler Roberts help bridge the gap between high school gamers and college coaches. They recently helped sign a gamer to a full scholarship at an out-of-state university.
"He'll walk out of there in four years with a degree in homeland security, not having to pay a dime for it," Wawrzynaik said.
Wawrzynaik acknowledges there's a stigma, but industry experts expect to make $1.4 billion by 2021, he said gaming is something to be proud of.
"It's an opportunity if they want it to be," Wawrzynaik said. "Success is a choice. And if they choose for this to be their path to success, it's okay."