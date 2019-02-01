Chouteau Woman Killed In Head-On Crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Chouteau woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle on a road about 2 miles south of Mazie Friday afternoon, February 1. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say Jennifer F. Owens hit another vehicle head-on after cresting a hill.
The fatal crash took place around 12:30 p.m. on 650 Road just east of 430 Road, a collision report states.
Troopers said Owens was westbound on 650 Road and swerved to avoid an eastbound SUV. Her vehicle fishtailed, and she hit the other driver head-on, OHP said.
Owens, 38, was pronounced dead at the Wagoner hospital. The other driver, 50-year-old Brenda Wilson of Chouteau, was taken to a Tulsa hospital in fair condition with internal, arm and leg injuries.
Two passengers in Wilson's vehicle were also hurt. Troopers said 62-year-old Calvin Wilson was treated and released in good condition with internal injuries. Julie Wilson, 17, was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in fair condition with internal and arm injuries, according to the collision report.
OHP said both drivers were in apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck. The cause of the crash is listed as "left of center in meeting." Everyone was wearing a seat belt, the report states.