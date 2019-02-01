Kellyville Parent Says Her Son Got Death Threat At School
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - A Kellyville mother wants the school district there to do more after she claims her son was given a death threat at lunch. Meagan Degraffenreid said she was shocked when her 10-year-old son showed her the handwritten note last week.
"At 10, who would write a note like this?" said Degraffenreid.
The note shows what appears to be a death threat.
Degraffenreid says a fourth-grade student in Kellyville handed it to her third-grade son during lunch last Thursday.
The note says "meet me at a backroads stop sign by a house that's gray. If you come to this house we are going to kill you and your family and your dogs too."
Degraffenreid went straight to the principal.
"She assured me that the situation was going to be handled and taken care of,” Degraffenreid said.
But Degraffenreid said she got a phone call Thursday from school staff saying they couldn't confirm that student even wrote the note.
"I said 'well, my son specifically pointed him out - said this is who handed me the note. That child's name was written on the note, what do you mean?' 'Well it's a he said he said situation,'" Degraffenreid said.
She thinks the school could have done more and told all parents.
We reached out to the district for comment, and they sent us a statement saying in part:
After a thorough investigation, district administration was unable to determine the origin of the threatening note. The matter has now been turned over to law enforcement.
Degraffenreid confirms she’s now working with police and has plans to transfer her son out of the district.