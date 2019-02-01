News
Oklahoma Teachers Honored With Woody Guthrie Changing World Award
Friday, February 1st 2019, 9:47 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Woody Guthrie Center in announced its Changing World award is going to all Oklahoma teachers this year. Specifically, the center says it is for the bravery the teachers showed during the walkout last year.
State Representative John Waldron says education was at the heart of Woody Guthrie's music career.
"He said I'm an educator, not any entertainer - because he stressed that was his mission," Waldron said.
"The guitar was his instrument for reaching people with a message that came from his heart."
Past recipients of the award have been individuals who advocated for civil rights.