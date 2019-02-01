News
Puppy Born With Upside-Down Paws Recovering Thanks To OSU Vets
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - There's good news about a puppy we told you about last month who was born with a very rare congenital condition. Milo, a Coonhound puppy, was born with his front paws upside down.
He's back at home just four days after his surgery.
A team performed a corrective surgery to realign Milo's elbows so he could stand with his paws facing down. Experts say the pup still has a lot of work to do with therapy to increase his strength and teach him how to walk.
But he has been able to take some baby steps.
If you'd like to support Milo's recovery, you can call Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary at 405-655-9885.