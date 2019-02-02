Porch Pirate Caught On Multiple Cameras In Tulsa Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several people in Tulsa's 31st & Yale area, say they all caught the same porch pirate on camera, on the same day.
Sydney Herburgur thought her husband grabbed the packages from the porch but then she checked her cameras. She says a man swiped her Amazon order right off her front porch while she and her husband were at work.
"Like not trying to hide his face or anything and grabbed the packages from our front porch. Then walk away very leisurely and put it in his car like it was just another day," said Herburgur.
The video shows the man takes the packages that were just feet away from her camera. She's thankful she's got him on video but says she is still shocked.
"You'd think that would deter him. You'd think that the camera would be like oh my gosh I don't need to be lingering around here but no it did not faze him," said Herburgur.
Sydney says she posted the video on their neighborhood app called Nextdoor and quickly realized she wasn't alone.
"A bunch of people started reaching out to us like ‘oh my gosh this happened to us.’ It's the same guy literally in the same outfit a couple hours before this happened to you," said Herburgur.
Sydney says she's frustrated and feels violated that someone would do that.
"There was no sense of urgency. He was just very brazen about it all. It was crazy," said Herburgur.
In the end, Sydney got the last laugh.
"He actually got a 30-pound bag of dog food so sorry," said Herburgur.
If you recognize the man in the video and picture, call Crime Stoppers, 918-596-COPS.