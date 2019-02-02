News
Suspect In Custody After Leading OHP On Early Morning Chase
Saturday, February 2nd 2019, 7:58 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - An early morning chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol ended with a crash in a residential area near 111th and Louisville.
OHP says the chase started at 129th West Avenue and lasted several miles before troopers say the suspect drove off an embankment where destroyed part of a fence. Troopers say after the crash the suspect then took off on foot.
Troopers eventually found the suspect and he has been taken into custody. No information has been released about the suspect at this time.