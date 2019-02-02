News
Tulsa Man Behind Bars After Exposing Himself To 2 Women
Saturday, February 2nd 2019, 8:08 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrest a man for indecent exposure downtown after 2 women called police on the suspect just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers say the women were walking back to their vehicle near 3rd and main when they saw William Cunningham touching himself and walking towards them.
An officer who was close by found Cunningham outside the women's' vehicle and arrested him for indecent exposure.