Mild Saturday Brings A Taste of Spring To Northeast Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring, and right on cue, we’re getting a little taste of spring this weekend across Green Country!
South winds will be on a steady increase on this Saturday, ushering in more humid and mild air. Clouds will again stick around for much of the day, though some sun breaks are expected by afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the lower 60s! South winds will gust to 20 miles per hour during the afternoon as well.
Those south winds will remain persistent tonight, likely increasing overnight into early Sunday morning. This will again keep us very mild by February standards with lows only in the mid to upper 50s Sunday. We’ll again have plenty of clouds Sunday morning, but likely a bit more afternoon sunshine pushing our highs to near 70 degrees for Super Bowl Sunday! It’ll be quite a windy Sunday though with south wind gusts at or above 30 miles per hour.
The weather pattern turns active and, quite frankly, pretty wacky as we head into next week. A cold front will sweep into northeastern Oklahoma on Monday. Despite that front, Monday still looks like another day of above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s across much of the area. But some much chillier air is looming just behind that initial front, and that’s where things really get topsy-turvy.
That cold front will try to surge further south by Monday night into Tuesday morning, which would likely usher our morning lows back to much more typical February values in the 30s early Tuesday. That front will try to retreat north as a warm front on Tuesday, but as that occurs we may end up with a very wide range of temperatures from as chilly as the 40s to as warm as the 70s across eastern Oklahoma!
Wednesday’s forecast is just about as tricky as Tuesday’s, again due to that lingering front. If that front continues to lift north, we should see a surge back into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. But once again, areas north of Tulsa could end up much chillier than that if that front doesn’t totally clear the area. Needless to say, you’ll want to keep checking back with us for the latest updates as temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday may still shift significantly!
A stronger push of much colder air is lingering by late next week. Once again the exact timing is still very much up in the air, but by sometime either late Thursday or early Friday we look to plunge back into full-fledged winter with temperatures falling back into the 20s and low 30s to wrap up the week. We’ll keep you advised!
Hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!