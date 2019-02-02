



The weather pattern turns active and, quite frankly, pretty wacky as we head into next week. A cold front will sweep into northeastern Oklahoma on Monday. Despite that front, Monday still looks like another day of above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s across much of the area. But some much chillier air is looming just behind that initial front, and that’s where things really get topsy-turvy.



That cold front will try to surge further south by Monday night into Tuesday morning, which would likely usher our morning lows back to much more typical February values in the 30s early Tuesday. That front will try to retreat north as a warm front on Tuesday, but as that occurs we may end up with a very wide range of temperatures from as chilly as the 40s to as warm as the 70s across eastern Oklahoma!



Wednesday’s forecast is just about as tricky as Tuesday’s, again due to that lingering front. If that front continues to lift north, we should see a surge back into the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. But once again, areas north of Tulsa could end up much chillier than that if that front doesn’t totally clear the area. Needless to say, you’ll want to keep checking back with us for the latest updates as temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday may still shift significantly!