Church Employee Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Operation
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested a suspect they say is a childcare employee at a Tulsa Church after an undercover child predator operation.
According to police during the month of January, the TPD Cyber Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the online exploitation of children. The suspect began chatting with an undercover officer who he believed was a 14-year-old female.
Police report the suspect sent numerous indecent photos of himself and engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the officer. He also requested the female send him nude photos and arranged for a meeting at a church parking lot near where she lived.
After the Cyber Crimes Unit identified the suspect and learned of his employment involving childcare, the Cyber Crimes Unit moved quickly to conclude the investigation and confront the suspect.
On Saturday, February 2nd the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Christopher Hosselkus. The 29-year-old was arrested for 5 Counts of Lewd Proposal to a Minor Under 16 years old and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.