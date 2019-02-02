Family Honors Missing McAlester Woman Two Years After Disappearance
Family and friends honored a missing McAlester mother more than two years after she disappeared.
Holly Cantrell hasn’t been seen or heard from since January 20, 2017. Her family released balloons and flowers in her honor at Lake Eufaula Saturday.
"Just let her know, 'We're here. We're thinking about you and we're trying. We're trying. We're trying to find you. We're trying to find the answers.' That's all we can do,” Holly’s Aunt, Sherrill Wilkins said.
Wilkins said she misses her laugh more than anything.
"Cause when she laughed her whole body, her eyes, face, stomach, everything was in that laugh,” she said.
Surveillance video shows the moment Holly left work at McAlester Regional Health Center and got into someone's truck.
Last year, Holly's family worked with a search and rescue team and found human bones in the woods along with some shreds of green fabric.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office says the remains found in the woods still haven't been identified and it could be a few more months before they are.
"Deep down I know it's her,” Wilkins said. “But there's still that little flicker, maybe it's not her. Maybe she's out there running around. Maybe she's doing something you know? But deep down we know, because she wouldn't have ever left her boys."
Search and rescue volunteers were side-by-side with family Saturday.
"It's just important for us to be here to support the family and to let them know that we're not leaving them behind that we haven't forgot about them,” OKC Metro Search and Rescue volunteer Brian Smith said.
Friends and family encourage anyone with information to speak up.
"Come forward. Don't hide. Don't be afraid. Let us know something. Let us put her to rest and let the family go to rest,” Wilkins said.
McAlester Police are investigating Holly's disappearance. The Pittsburg County sheriff's office is investigating the remains found near the lake. If you have any information that could help call either agency right away.