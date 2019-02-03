TU Grad Gives You Best Views of the Super Bowl
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some of the best videos of the Super Bowl was provided by Skycam, a company that used to be housed in Broken Arrow and now resides in Dallas.
“This year was my busiest year flying with Skycam. Leading up to the Super Bowl I’ll have done 60 games,” Sam Walker said.
Walker is a TU grad who dreamed as a kid of one day working for Skycam.
“Growing up I used to drive by the building all the time and think, man it would be a lot of fun to do that.”
Walker was hired by Skycam four years ago. His work with the company has taken him all around the country. Most recently, Atlanta.
“Going into the Super Bowl, it’s a lot different than getting ready for a normal game. You know, there’s a lot of moving parts, there’s more cameras than you will see at any other game all year, you’re dealing with entertainment for the halftime show.”
Walker has experience shooting more than sporting events. He got his start shooting video for rodeos and most recently was at the University of Notre Dame running the controls for the Skycam cameras for the Garth Brooks concert.
“Garth was probably my favorite event I’ve ever done with Skycam. We actually had two Skycam rigs there. We had one on either side of the stage and it was just a really neat process to be part of.”
For the Super Bowl, a team of about 20 workers ran two miles worth of cable inside the stadium. The setup started a week and a half before the game. On game day, they were in the stadium eight hours before kickoff and had to stay about six hours afterward to break it all down.
Walker says directing and piloting the Skycams can be very stressful but it also gives the operators the best seat in the house.
“Typically, I can tell people, that I can see who the QB is going to throw to before he does it because I probably see it before he does cuz I have an even better vantage point on the field than they do.”