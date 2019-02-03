News
2 Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into Power Pole Causing Outage
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men are in jail accused of driving drunk, crashing into a power pole near 21st and Sheridan and then driving away.
The accident caused almost 2,000 customers to lose power from 11th to 21st along Memorial.
Tulsa Police soon found the car with Gilberto Rodriguez behind the wheel and Roman Gomez sitting in the passenger seat near 91st and Skelly. Both were arrested for felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.