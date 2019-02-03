News
Caught On Camera: Construction Truck Stolen From Tulsa Work Site
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are looking for the thief they say took off with a trailer from a construction company that works on Tulsa streets and parks.
Tri-Star Construction has its equipment fenced off at LaFortune Park, where crews are working to redo the trail. Surveillance cameras caught the moment someone drove off with the trailer.
"Anytime that we lose something, a key piece of equipment, we've gotta stop and replace it and it adds to our delays on projects," said Tri-Star Construction Owner Mark Huff.
Huff added crimes like this could delay projects. If you see the truck, call Crime Stoppers.