News
Suspect Behind Bars After Hit-And-Run Outside Tulsa Hookah Bar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in jail after a hit and run near 41st and Memorial.
According to police, it began when the suspect started to doing donuts in the parking lot of a hookah bar. When he was asked to leave the suspect intentionally rammed into another car. Witnesses say that some type of debris struck a pedestrian, but the that individual left before police could arrive.
The suspect was found and taken into custody near 15th and Garnett, police say the driver was drunk. They have not released his name.