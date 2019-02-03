



That cold front will try to surge into southeastern Oklahoma by Monday night into Tuesday morning, and will likely stall out somewhere across our viewing area. That front will try to slowly retreat north as a warm front on Tuesday, but as that occurs we will end up with a very wide range of afternoon temperatures from as chilly as the low 40s north of Tulsa to as warm as the 70s across southeastern Oklahoma! As of now, we expect Tulsa to be on the chillier side of the front Tuesday, which would keep the metro in the 40s and low 50s. But, just a small shift of that front further north could change things drastically, so stay tuned!



Wednesday’s forecast is just about as tricky as Tuesday’s, again due to that lingering front. If that front continues to lift north as expected, we should see a surge back into the 50s and perhaps some low 60s on Wednesday near the metro. But once again, areas north of Tulsa will likely end up much colder than that if that front doesn’t totally clear the area. Again, be sure to keep checking back with us for the latest updates as temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday may still shift significantly!