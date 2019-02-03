Super Sunday Warmth And An Unsettled Week Ahead
TULSA, Oklahoma - Our spring fling continues! We’re in for a warm and windy Super Bowl Sunday across Green Country.
Just like Saturday, we’ll have those stubborn clouds with us to start the day, but some afternoon sunshine is expected to break through. It looks like t-shirt weather this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s! Get out and enjoy the warmth, but also hang on to your hats: It will be a windy one with south winds gusting to 30 miles per hour.
A cold front will shift into northeastern Oklahoma on Monday, and that front will be the focal point for an unsettled week ahead. Despite that front, Monday still looks like another pleasant day of well above normal temperatures with highs ranging from the low 60s north of Tulsa to the low 70s in southeast Oklahoma! But some much chillier air is looming just behind that initial front, and that’s where things really get wacky.
That cold front will try to surge into southeastern Oklahoma by Monday night into Tuesday morning, and will likely stall out somewhere across our viewing area. That front will try to slowly retreat north as a warm front on Tuesday, but as that occurs we will end up with a very wide range of afternoon temperatures from as chilly as the low 40s north of Tulsa to as warm as the 70s across southeastern Oklahoma! As of now, we expect Tulsa to be on the chillier side of the front Tuesday, which would keep the metro in the 40s and low 50s. But, just a small shift of that front further north could change things drastically, so stay tuned!
Wednesday’s forecast is just about as tricky as Tuesday’s, again due to that lingering front. If that front continues to lift north as expected, we should see a surge back into the 50s and perhaps some low 60s on Wednesday near the metro. But once again, areas north of Tulsa will likely end up much colder than that if that front doesn’t totally clear the area. Again, be sure to keep checking back with us for the latest updates as temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday may still shift significantly!
That nagging front will again another push to the south on Thursday as some much colder air barrels south into Oklahoma. Out ahead of that front some showers and storms will be possible to start Thursday, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures into the 30s by late Thursday. Expect it to feel much more like winter by the end of next week with highs only in the 30s by Friday.
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!