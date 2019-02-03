Fifty-seven percent of Americans, including most Republicans, say North Korea has not changed its nuclear program since the last summit. Just 17 percent think North Korea has reduced its program and 25 percent believe it has expanded it. Fifty-eight percent of Americans don't think there should be another summit right now, while 42 percent think there should be. Partisan splits drive this as well: most Democrats (77 percent) and independents (57 percent) don't want a second meeting, while seven in 10 Republicans do.