This Is Why 'We Are Oklahoma's Own'
It’s an exciting time at News On 6, and we wanted to share this excitement with you, our viewers.
Ever know something so exciting that you just couldn’t wait to share? We have!
We’re excited to invite you to see our new look and more than that, to learn some secrets about what gives us the advantage to bringing you better and more trustworthy, real local news. It’s the difference between us and all the rest.
As a local, family-owned media company, we are unique – one of the last in America. We aren’t controlled by big corporate news organizations that are run by people who don’t know Oklahoma or its’ people. Oklahoma is our agenda and because we are locally-owned we keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained better than anyone else. To reflect this, we are excited to launch our new brand, “We Are Oklahoma’s Own."