Stillwater Police Searching For Woman Missing Since December 2018
The Stillwater Police Department asked for help from the community in the search for a missing woman.
Teresa Sue Porter, 49, was last seen in Stillwater on Dec. 20, 2018, according to investigators.
Porter is 5 feet 7 inches and 150-175 lbs. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. Porter is homeless and has been known to frequent local motels. officers said.
According to authorities, Porter was displaying odd behavior prior to going missing and may be suffering from a mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.