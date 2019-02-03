News
1 In Custody After Break-In At Tulsa County Courthouse
A suspect is in custody after police believe he broke into the Tulsa County Courthouse.
Authorities say the man broke through two glass doors and went to a second set of doors by a jury room and broke through those. While inside the courthouse the suspect pulled a fire alarm and called police on himself, officers said.
The suspect told investigators that people were chasing him. Authorities are investigating.
Officials said the clean-up will be ongoing through the night and court will not be impacted.