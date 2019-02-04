City Of Tulsa Begins Downtown Street Rehab Project
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa street crews will start a new project Monday that includes plans to shift a downtown street to two-way traffic in the next year.
The city says it will shift Boulder from one-way to two-way traffic. At this point, it's not clear when that will happen.
This is a $4.4 million dollar project with most of the focus on making street repairs on Boulder between West 1st Street and West 10th Street and West 6th Street between Denver and Boulder.
The city says it will also add bicycle lanes on the west side of Boulder and on both sides of 6th Street.
Traffic will be down to two northbound lanes as crews start a waterline replacement on Boulder between Seventh and 10th Streets.
The city says the project should be finished by next February.