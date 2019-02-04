News
Tulsa Police Squad Car Hit By Vehicle
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a squad car was hit by another vehicle on the Broken Arrow Expressway Monday morning.
Police say it happened in the eastbound lanes near Sheridan at about 6:40 a.m. The officer had stopped to investigate an earlier accident when the officer's squad car was hit.
Tulsa Police say no one was hurt. The wreck reduced eastbound traffic to just one lane and quickly backed up traffic.
Police cleared the scene about 30 minutes later but it took a while for eastbound traffic to begin moving smoothly again.
Check live traffic conditions here.