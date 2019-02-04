News
10-Year-Old Auctioneer Is A Hit At Catoosa Banquet
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Most of us have been to a fundraiser where there's a live auction to help raise money.
Saturday night, I emceed the Catoosa Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Hard Rock and came across one of the cutest auctioneers you've ever seen.
One of the stars of the night was 10-year-old Payton Marlins of Inola. He's been on 6 In The Morning before but Saturday was the first time I've been on the program with him!
He and his dad make a great team and it was fun to see Payton in action.
And my thanks for the Catoosa Chamber for having me emcee their banquet.