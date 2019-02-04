New Oklahoma Governor To Give 1st State Of The State Address
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's new legislative session begins Monday, February 4. From the governor to new lawmakers, there are some changes coming to Oklahoma this year.
Things will get started with Governor Kevin Stitt's first State of the State Address. News On 6 will have live coverage of that during our noon show and will live stream it on our app.
The Governor campaigned on making Oklahoma a "top 10" state. He's expected to explain how he plans to achieve that when he delivers his address. The speech will also include the Governor's plans for the executive budget.
Stitt says his priorities will be increased funding for public schools, expanding his ability to hire and fire agency directors and reducing the state's prison population.
Since taking office, Stitt has moved quickly - issuing executive orders and creating government positions with the goal of reducing government and keeping departments accountable.
Stitt's proposal for Oklahoma's schools will come on the heels of a request from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister who asked for $440 million more for classrooms.
He is expected to double down on his promise for criminal justice reform. It wasn't a major piece of his campaign, but he's said recently he's committed to continuing work to turn Oklahoma's criminal justice system around.
In addition to a new governor, Oklahoma also has 50 fresh faces serving in the legislature.